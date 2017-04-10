This survey on post-college salaries is a revealing snapshot of young women in the workplace

Elle recently asked 12 women about what they were paid at their first job out of college, whether that was as a tech analyst, a teacher, or *ahem* a reporter at an online magazine. The results give a small but illuminating look at the hard-knock life of the post-collegiate working world.

Turns out many of the women were able to bring in more money than they expected in their first year. That meant being able to save money or splurge on a night out with friends. Others were making the salary that they expected but—as Pitbull and Ne-Yo warned—realized that those dollar bills didn’t spread quite as far as they had hoped, which meant having to give up things like milkshakes and cars in order to pay rent.

Even more interesting was the fact that none of the women had gotten around to asking for a raise. Perhaps they need to spend a little quality time with this chatbot and go get their bigger bucks. Read the full story here.