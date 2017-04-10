The “New York Times” thinks the gig economy is a lie

The New York Times editorial board just came out swinging against the gig economy. In the sharply worded op-ed, it says companies like Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and Handy have figured out how to “harness advances in software and behavioral sciences to old-fashioned worker exploitation.” Ouch. They go on to say that gig economy workers—who “tend to be poorer and are more likely to be minorities”—are often “manipulated into working long hours for low wages while continually chasing the next ride or task.” Read the op-ed here.