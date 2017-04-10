Microsoft is ready to cash in on Minecraft mods

Minecraft ‘s underground modding scene is about to step into the light. Later this spring, the Windows 10 and mobile versions of Minecraft will get an official storefront for user-made skins , textures , and maps , with Microsoft taking a cut of each sale.

Microtransactions aren’t a new concept for Minecraft, but until now Microsoft has only offered a storefront for add-ons made in-house. Modders, meanwhile, have been selling their wares on private servers in the Java-based PC version of the game. Microsoft has been trying to bring some elements of that version into its more popular mobile editions, and official support from community creations is the latest step. It should be a lucrative move, as the number of active Minecraft players shows no signs of slowing.



[Image: Minecraft]