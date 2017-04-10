Yup, people are furious with United Airlines again

Two Mondays ago the airline faced hours of intense social media backlash after it turned away a teenage girl for wearing leggings. If United PR thought things couldn’t get worse, they probably hadn’t anticipated the disturbing video that just emerged in which a United passenger is seen being physically removed from a flight. The video, currently going viral, shows the man being dragged down the aisle by security as fellow passengers look on in horror, gasping and screaming. The passenger’s crime? Apparently, the flight was overbooked and he refused to give up his seat. You really just have to watch it to believe it.