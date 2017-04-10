Jay Z just pulled most of his music from Spotify, because Tidal

Jay Z’s Tidal may have 99 problems, but Spotify is no longer one of them. The hip-hop star and champagne mogul yanked the bulk of his music catalog from Spotify and Apple Music —Tidal’s biggest competitors—over the weekend.

Despite impressive star power (Rihanna! Beyoncé! Nicki! Kanye!), the two-year-old Tidal has struggled to find a foothold in a marketplace crowded with streaming music competitors, including Amazon Prime and Google Play. While Spotify has 50 million subscribers and Apple Music around 20 million, Tidal has a mere 3 million. But at least those 3 million can listen to “Big Pimpin'” whenever they want.