“Thor: Ragnarok” looks insane, in the best way possible

The first two solo Thor movies are, to put it kindly, “OK.” Not great, but serviceable. Now that director Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows) and his off-kilter sensibility are in the driver’s seat, the shackles are off and the third installment may just rival Guardians of the Galaxy for intergalactic nuttiness and pure fun. Also, we’re finally getting the team-up we’ve been waiting for—no, not Thor and Hulk, we mean Thor and Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”