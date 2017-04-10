Getting hired at McDonald’s is now a Snap

In a bid to lure more younger workers, McDonald’s is turning Snapchat’s app into an actual job application. The fast food giant’s new “Snaplications” campaign has launched in Australia after the 14-year-old daughter of the CEO of McDonald’s Australia taught her old man a few things about the social app.

According to Australian news site News.com.au, job applicants send a 10-second video to McDonald’s through the app. While applicants don’t have to say “Would you like fries with that?” in the video, it certainly can’t hurt. If the company likes what they see in the video, they will send the person a link to the company’s careers page to fill out a real application, which is, like, so old school. To keep things young and hip, Snaplicants (if that’s what we’re calling them) can also use a filter to see whether they’re lovin’ it in the McDonald’s uniform by letting them try on virtual hats and name tags.