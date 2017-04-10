Disney has huggable humanoid robots on its mind

A new patent application filed by the Walt Disney Company imagines a “Soft-body robot for physical interaction with humans.” First spotted by the Orlando Sentinel, the patent says prototypes of the robot—designed to be “huggable and interactive”—have already been tested by Disney engineers. A patent application doesn’t necessarily mean such a product would ever see the light of day, but the Sentinel spoke with a theme park writer who speculated that Disney may one day want to introduce soft-body robots to its theme parks, where they would interact with children. Read the full patent here. [h/t Ars Technica]