Spain just nabbed the supposed “kingpin of computer spam”

Authorities in the country arrested Peter Levashov, the Russian thought to be the computer spam kingpin known as Peter Severa, reports the New York Times. Severa was detained at the request of U.S. authorities and is one of the most prolific spammers in the world. It is also thought that Severa himself has worked for—or his work has been used by—Russia’s FSB during the 2012 Russian elections to spam Russians with political messages to sway the election. There is no word from U.S. authorities whether Severa or his work was used in the 2016 attacks on the Democratic National Committee.
