Google really wants OLED displays

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has invested $880 million in South Korea’s LG Display Co. Ltd. so the company can boost production of organic light-emitting diode displays, reports Reuters. Google wants to make sure there is a continuous supply of flexible OLEDs for its future Pixel smartphones.

