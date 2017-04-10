advertisement
 A Spotify exec was killed in Stockholm’s terror attack on Friday

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Chris Bevington was the streaming company’s director of global partnerships and business development. A British national, he worked in Stockholm for Spotify for over five years. Bevington was one of four killed when a truck plowed into a shopping district in Sweden’s capital on Friday, reports Variety. Daniel Ek, the founder of Spotify, confirmed Bevington’s passing in a Facebook post this weekend.

