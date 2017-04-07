advertisement
Bernie Sanders just announced his new podcast in a delightfully Bernie Sanders-like fashion

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

“The revolution will be podcast,” Vermont senator and presidential also-ran Bernie Sanders announced on Twitter today. Joining a crowded field of political luminaries such as David Axelrod, Meet the Press, and the bros from Chapo Trap House, The Bernie Sanders Show is now available on iTunes–and probably playing vigorously in the earbuds of many shift-workers at the Park Slope Food Co-op.


[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]

