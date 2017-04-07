Delta keeps outdoing itself in terms of flight cancellations

Delta passengers are experiencing their third day of major service disruptions today after thunderstorms hit Atlanta earlier in the week. Per the Detroit News, the airline says it has canceled some 3,000 flights. That’s about 30% more than the 2,300 flights it canceled during the widespread power failure it experienced in Atlanta last year—an incident that cost the company $150 million. Atlanta is Delta’s main hub, and the airline estimates that 60% of its 1,250-aircraft fleet travels through there on any given day.