Richard Branson drinks 20 cups of tea a day and other things we learned from his morning routine

The Virgin CEO posted his daily routine on his blog, and it’s an interesting peek into the life of a very successful businessman who makes time to kite board in the morning (that’s one perk of living in the British Virgin Islands), prefers business lunches to business meetings, and carries an old-school notebook around with him. He’s also a bit of a news and social media junkie who logs on to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and various news sites every day, because “being a modern business leader is all about having your finger on the pulse.” Guess that’s why he doesn’t sleep in.

[Photo: Flickr user William Murphy]