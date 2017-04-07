Neil Gorsuch just became your new Supreme Court justice

It’s official: Judge Neil M. Gorsuch is the 113th justice of the U.S. Supreme Court . All it took to make it happen was leaving a vacancy on the high court for over a year, ignoring the sitting president’s nomination, stalling until the election, waiting for a new nomination, a confirmation hearing, a filibuster, and a “nuclear option” rules change by the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.

There’s no doubt that Gorsuch, nominated by President Trump, is well-qualified for the role. He is a graduate of Columbia, Harvard, and Oxford, served as a law clerk in the Supreme Court, practiced law in both the public and private sectors, and joined the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in 2006, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick, could probably use that 40 oz rosé about now.