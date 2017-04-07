It’s Friday, so why not drink a 40 oz. bottle of rosé?

Drinking rosé all day just got easier thanks to a new company selling so-called “large format wine.” As Refinery29 reports, the aptly named Forty Ounce Wines went outside of the box to sell their wine in 40 ounce bottles, which are normally reserved for malt liquor and cheap beer (or malt liquor masquerading as cheap beer). Currently, they are offering both an “organically farmed, spectacular tasting” Muscadet and a rosé, which are summer ready. Only one question remains: Are you are supposed to pour it into a glass or chug directly from the bottle?