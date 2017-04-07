advertisement
The first trailer for the Tupac biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” promises a full portrait of a complex man

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Tupac Shakur was a lot of things to a lot of people. Depending on your vantage, he may have been the greatest rapper of his generation, a promising actor, an unrepentant misogynist, revolutionary, criminal, or poet. All of these dimensions appear ripe for exploration in the first trailer for All Eyez On Me, the forthcoming biopic.

