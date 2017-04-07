Mossberg, Swisher, Jobs, and Gates

Walt Mossberg, who is retiring in a few months after decades as the world’s preeminent tech journalist, will probably be best remembered for his newspaper column—for years, the single most important read in the industry. But he was also remarkable at the conferences—D, and later Code—that he has cohosted with Kara Swisher.
The single most memorable interview the two did has got to be this 2007 conversation with Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. The video is well worth your time. But I’ll always be grateful that I was in the audience that year, and able to savor its full emotional impact.