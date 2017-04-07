Disabled Americans, even younger ones, are less likely to embrace technology

That’s according to a new report from Pew Research Center, which found that disabled Americans are adopting all kinds of devices at lower rates, regardless of their age. For instance, disabled Americans over the age of 65 are 13% less likely to own a smartphone and 16% less likely to own a computer or laptop than Americans who don’t report having a disability. Those numbers aren’t that different for disabled Americans age 18-64, who are 17% less likely to own a smartphone and 17% less likely to own a computer or laptop. The report notes that “disability” covers a wide range of conditions that affect about 19% of the population, and the research is only meant to be a broad look at the issue. Read the full report here.