No, crowdfunding isn’t the answer to lack of paid parental leave

People have been turning to crowdfunding platforms to cover personal expenses like medical bills and honeymoons for a while now. But now Plumfund reports that about 400 expectant parents have used the site to ask their friends and family for cash gifts averaging between $3,000 to $10,000 to supplement the loss of income and to cover maternity related medical expenses .(Plumfund, by the way, charges a 2.8% credit card fee for every donation so recipients won’t receive the full donation amount).

While it’s an understandable measure, it’s hardly a solution. But since most new parents in the U.S. aren’t offered any kind of paid leave, and maternal care benefits were on the chopping block in the recent health care debate, it might be the only resource desperate families have for now.

Correction: This post has been update to reflect Plumfund’s fees.