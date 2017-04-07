Yes, Antonio Banderas scented candles are a real thing that exist

Antonio Banderas, aka Zorro, has put his acting career on hold to embark on something potentially more profitable— scented candles . The candles are part of a new line of Banderas-designed products “inspired by his passion for the Mediterranean.” They are being sold at the new online store the Starlite Shop , which New York magazine calls “essentially Etsy for famous people,” although so far Banderas appears to be the only famous person involved.

The line also includes glasses, men’s wallets, and phone cases all designed by Banderas, but we’re banking on his “boisse mousse fragrance“-scented candles raking in the most profits. At $21 a pop, Banderas only needs to sell 428 of the candles to be on track to make more than his 2004 film Imagining Argentina, which Box Office Mojo reports only made $8,899 at the box office. In case you miss seeing the actor’s face, though, there’s a promotional video of him in action as a designer, sculptor, and entrepreneur that you can watch here.



[Photo: via Starlite Shop]