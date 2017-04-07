Farewell, Walt Mossberg

The veteran journalist and Recode cofounder, who covered the twists and turns of the tech industry for decades, is retiring this year some time after the Code Conference in May. Mossberg began his career at the age of 23 in 1970 at the Wall Street Journal‘s Detroit bureau. He announced the news in a blog post earlier today:
“I didn’t make this decision lightly or hastily or under pressure. It emerged from months of thought and months of talks with my wise wife, my family, and close friends. It wasn’t prompted by my employer or by some dire health diagnosis. It just seems like the right time to step away. I’m ready for something new.”
Read the whole thing here.
[Photo: Flickr user Dow Jones Events]