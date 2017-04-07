The U.S. women’s soccer team just scored a well-deserved pay raise

A new agreement with U.S. Soccer is one step closer to leveling the paying field for the men’s and women’s teams. As the New York Times reports , the agreement includes a 30% raise for most of the players and significantly higher match bonuses . There could be more money for the talented women in World Cup or Olympic years, too, which is well deserved, as they have regularly won titles in both of those championships .

U.S. Soccer also agreed to compensate the players for two years’ worth of unequal per-diem payments, a sticking point that contributed to five players filing a federal wage discrimination complaint against U.S. Soccer in 2016.

The new agreement, which comes on the heels of a similar deal for the U.S. women’s hockey team, doesn’t necessarily mean that the women’s team players will be paid the same as their male counterparts—which is what the women were originally aiming for. But Sunil Gulati, the U.S. Soccer president, says the deal is “equitable” and that is certainly a step in the right direction.