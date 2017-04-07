Have a look inside the new dress shop that lets you wear head-to-toe Disney

Disney Springs, the shopping and dining destination outside of Disney World, just unveiled a new dress shop sure to appeal to your inner Beauty or Beast. The Dress Shop (that’s its very literal name) is filled with whimsical frocks inspired by Disney films, characters, and even the park’s attractions (in case you need to let everyone at the Starbucks know your deep love of the Haunted Mansion). The dress prices range from $100 to $160, according to Disney fan site Inside the Magic, which took a tour of the Cherry Tree Lane shop. No word on whether little birds and charming rodents help you try them on in the dressing room.