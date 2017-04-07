advertisement
Comcast wants to be your mobile data provider

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The home internet provider has unveiled its new Xfinity Mobile service, which offers its Xfinity customers two wireless options, reports the Boston Globe. Unlimited data over Wi-Fi and cellular will cost users $45 to $65 per line a month. The company also will offer a pay-as-you-go plan for $12 per gigabyte. Comcast hopes that its new wireless service will help fend off competition from mobile providers who are frequently offering unlimited data through their plans.

