Google wants to help you know when news is fake

The company has officially rolled out its “Fact Check” tag in Google News globally, it wrote in a blog post . Now articles in Google News will display a “Fact Check” tag if the article contains information that was fact-checked by news publishers and fact-checking organizations.

“For the first time, when you conduct a search on Google that returns an authoritative result containing fact checks for one or more public claims, you will see that information clearly on the search results page. The snippet will display information on the claim, who made the claim, and the fact check of that particular claim,” the company wrote.

While the easier identification of possible fake news is welcome it can also be argued that tech companies like Google and Facebook are either too unequipped or too unwilling to just stop showing you news that is patently fake and instead are putting the onus on users not to read the fake news they continue to serve up, despite the labels they now provide. Then again, both companies have argued that they are simply open platforms for sharing information and not arbiters of free speech. Whatever side of the argument you fall on, it can’t be denied that the companies involved need to walk a tricky line whenever free speech is involved.

[Image: Google]