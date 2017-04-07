Here’s the latest on Trump’s military strike against Syria

• This week a chemical weapons attack in the north-western province of Idlib, Syria killed more than 70 civilians.

• In response, on Thursday President Trump ordered a military attack on a Syrian air base.

• Previously, former President Barak Obama had said that Syria’s use of chemical weapons would be a redline.

• The military strike is directed at the Shayrat air base near Homs in central Syria, which is where it is said the warplanes carrying the chemical weapons were launched from.

• U.S. warships reportedly launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the base.

• The Syrian’s Armed Forces General Command has said the U.S. military’s strike has caused extensive damage and left six people dead.

• Russia is not happy, describing the strike as “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.”