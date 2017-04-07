advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter sues the U.S government, which is demanding the identity of an anti-Trump account

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Twitter has filed a lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government to reveal the user behind the Twitter account @ALT_uscis, reports Reuters. The account describes itself as “immigration resistance” and tweets anti-Trump messages. It is claimed the account is the work of at least one federal immigration employee

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life