Twitter sues the U.S government, which is demanding the identity of an anti-Trump account

Twitter has filed a lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government to reveal the user behind the Twitter account @ALT_uscis, reports Reuters. The account describes itself as “immigration resistance” and tweets anti-Trump messages. It is claimed the account is the work of at least one federal immigration employee
pic.twitter.com/jMyK38iOcN
— ALT???? Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 6, 2017
The private prisons industry charges the FED GOV about $170/Day per undocumented detainee. This is what 270 gets a detainee 2/2 pic.twitter.com/d17I6i5esG
— ALT???? Immigration (@ALT_uscis) March 1, 2017
To the NEW MAGA FOLKS: we never advocated for illegal immigration, we advocate for due process for anyone human! It is a right!
— ALT???? Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 7, 2017
The #aclu will also be joining twitter to push back on unmasking us. Please Donate to the ACLU https://t.co/ip1Plekkja
— ALT???? Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 7, 2017
And we are off to creating some new refugees! Missiles launched at Syria.
— ALT???? Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 7, 2017