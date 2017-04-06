Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for office again

The former Democratic presidential candidate says she’s probably done running for office. While she didn’t rule the idea out completely, Clinton said on stage at the Women in the World conference today that she plans to focus her time on mentoring and advising young women who want to explore careers in politics, as well as working with organizations that are making an impact in the world.
Our Kathleen Davis was at the event and tweeting up a storm:
"I am looking to do interesting things, I don’t think that will ever involve running for office again." – @HillaryClinton #witw
— Kathleen Davis (@KathleenEDavis) April 6, 2017