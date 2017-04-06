Coming soon: The 2016 election book you actually have to read

Want to know what Hillary Clinton really thinks about how the 2016 presidential election turned out? You’ll have the chance at some point by reading her book. On stage at the Women in the World conference today, Clinton said she is working on a book about last year’s historic election. She also touched on what she thinks played a role in her loss. (Spoiler: She sees the Comey letter as what ultimately cost her the job.) No word on when the book will be finished or hit store shelves.