Hillary Clinton says women should “take criticism seriously, but not personally”

Hillary Clinton’s advice to women who want to seek positions of power: “Take criticism seriously, but not personally.” During an interview at the Women in the World conference in New York today, Clinton said she plans to spend a good deal of time encouraging young women to go into public service :

“We need more young people and we particularly need young women … With men, success and ambition are correlated with likability, so the more successful a man is the more likable he is. With a women, it’s the exact opposite.”

She says that people often ridicule and question women in power as a way to crush their spirit, make them feel inadequate, and make them doubt themselves. During the election, she says she refused to let that happen. Women in power, Clinton said, need to have “skin as thick as a rhinoceros.”