Hillary Clinton is a worried American citizen

During an onstage interview at the Women in the World conference in New York today, Hillary Clinton addressed how she’s doing post-election , as well as her thoughts on the election as a whole.

“I’m doing pretty well all things considered,” Clinton said. “As a person, I’m OK. As an American, I’m pretty worried. There’s a lot to be concerned about.”

She says that she’s “deeply concerned” about what went on with Russia in the election and that it’s important that we all work together, regardless of party, to investigate what happened and hold those people accountable; otherwise they’ll do it “again and again.”

Clinton says she favors a nonpartisan, independent investigation into Russia’s ties to hacking during the 2016 presidential election.



