23andMe gets the green light to do at-home DNA testing

Today, 23andMe received the first-ever authorization from the FDA to market genetic reports on an individual’s risk for 10 diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and harmful blood clots. This is a major shift, since experts have been weighing the potential risks of giving consumers access to this kind of knowledge without the expertise of a doctor.
Here is a list of the authorized conditions:
• Hereditary Thrombophilia
• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
• Late-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease
• Parkinson’s Disease
• Gaucher Disease
• Factor XI Deficiency
• Celiac Disease
• G6PD Deficiency
• Early-Onset Primary Dystonia
• Hereditary Hemochromatosis