23andMe gets the green light to do at-home DNA testing

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Today, 23andMe received the first-ever authorization from the FDA to market genetic reports on an individual’s risk for 10 diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and harmful blood clots. This is a major shift, since experts have been weighing the potential risks of giving consumers access to this kind of knowledge without the expertise of a doctor. 

Here is a list of the authorized conditions: 

• Hereditary Thrombophilia

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

• Late-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Gaucher Disease

• Factor XI Deficiency

• Celiac Disease

• G6PD Deficiency

• Early-Onset Primary Dystonia

• Hereditary Hemochromatosis

