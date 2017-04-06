Condé Nast warns employees about phishing attempt

Condé Nast seems to have been the victim of a phishing attack. Earlier today, employees of the legacy media company received a suspect email from an employee, which claims to be from the IT department and asks that they click a link to safeguard their account. Some hours later, a message went out to the entire company alerting employees that this initial message was a malicious phishing attempt. It implores employees to not click the link and immediately change their password and report to IT if they did.