Stripe expands Atlas to strip pain out of startup creation

The administrative tasks associated with starting a company are a real pain in the rear. Enter Atlas, a tool for IRS registration and more that payments processor Stripe launched last spring.

In its original form, Atlas was designed for entrepreneurs overseas who were looking to access the U.S. market. Today Stripe announced that it has expanded the tool, making it available to homegrown founders as well.

“It allowed me as a CEO to focus on the stuff that mattered, without making expensive mistakes,” says customer Daniel Odio, founder of Armory, a deployment platform for cloud applications based in San Mateo, Calif.

Through a partnership with Silicon Valley Bank, Stripe has also improved upon on the speed with which Atlas customers can open a checking account.

[Photo: Stripe cofounders John Collison (left) and Patrick Collison, courtesy of Stripe]