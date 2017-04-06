Surprise surprise, it’s not lack of ambition that’s holding women back

Women’s supposed lack of ambition (or opting out of the workforce to care for their children) has long been blamed for their lack of career advancement. But new analysis from Boston Consulting Group of more than 200,000 survey respondents confirmed what we already knew: Family isn’t the real stumbling block to career advancement.
The (shocking) hurdle? Company culture. “Our findings show clearly that women start their careers with just as much ambition as men,” the report found, they just don’t push for advancement if they feel like they won’t be supported. BCG’s findings square with other research that revealed the workplace environment is a contributing factor to female leadership.