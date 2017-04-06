Legendary comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Don Rickles, who’s best known for his razor-sharp insult comedy, has died of kidney failure. Rickles’s career has spanned decades, from the Rat Pack’s resident roaster to film, TV, and web series appearances including Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and, most recently, as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story franchise.



[Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]