pin:Join us for live coverage of Facebook’s F8 conference

On April 18 and 19 2017 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Facebook will be holding two keynote sessions at its F8 developer conference in San Jose, California. Announcements relating to Facebook, Messenger, Oculus, and other efforts are expected, along with some long-term vision from Mark Zuckerberg himself.
Fast Company‘s Daniel Terdiman and Harry McCracken will be in the audience and will share news and commentary as Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives make their onstage presentations. Join us both days for live coverage.