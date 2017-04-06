Maybe Jay Z can make up Tidal losses with champagne profits

As Time magazine points out, most “Americans would have to work 33 hours to buy one bottle.” That number shrinks in comparison to how many bottles Hova would have to sell to make up losses over at Tidal, though. Back in 2015, Tidal lost $28 million. Jay Z would have to sell well over 32,942 bottles to make up that loss.

The pinot-based bubbly is scheduled to hit stores in the U.S. on April 18. While Lemonade may not have been enough to save Tidal, maybe the new champagne will be.