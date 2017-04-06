“M Suggestions” give Facebook Messenger a dash of AI

Facebook would like you to think of its Messenger app as being useful for a lot more than exchanging text messages. Starting today, it’s encouraging that notion via M Suggestions, a new feature that uses AI to analyze your messages and propose related actions—like sending a sticker, sharing your location , or adding an item to your calendar .

Facebook says that the feature draws on lessons it learned from M, a human-powered virtual assistant it began testing in 2015. Messenger honcho David Marcus tells me that the company realizes that too many suggestions could be annoying—especially in the case of stickers—and so it’s tried to err on the side of too few rather than too many: “We’d rather not show you stickers when you’d like to see a sticker.”