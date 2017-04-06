AltSchool snags execs from Airbnb, top public and charter schools

AltSchool launched four years ago with a private lab school in downtown San Francisco. There, educators and engineers worked in collaboration to build software-based tools for student learning and school management.

Now the company is preparing to sell those same digital tools to any school, public or private, as part of its ambitious vision to transform education. This fall, a small group of pilot partners will implement the AltSchool platform in their schools. And today, AltSchool announced the addition of five new executive team members:

• Chief impact officer: Devin Vodicka, previously superintendent of Vista Unified School District

• VP of schools: Sam Franklin, previously district leader for Pittsburgh Public Schools

• VP of growth: Ben Kornell, previously COO of Envision Charter Schools

• VP of pedagogy: Colleen Broderick, previously chief learning designer for ReSchool Colorado

• VP of operations and services: Laura Modi, previously director of hospitality at Airbnb.