Hyperloop One just laid out its vision to connect 80% of the U.S. population

At an event in Washington, D.C., today a group of over a hundred people crowded around a stage to see how future transport is coalescing inside of Hyperloop One. The tube system first popularized by Elon Musk would be capable of shooting a cylindrical pod roughly 750 miles per hour between destinations.

Today, Hyperloop One executives discussed connecting 80% of the U.S. population in 5 hours or less. The proposal is to do this through an on-demand system of “packets,” or smaller collections of cars that can fit between 6 and 100 people and would ultimately be fitted into a main pod with other “packets.” There was also mention of a system of on and off ramps that would allow people between major cities use the Hyperloop system. In the meantime, the company says it has completed its full systems test track in Nevada and hopes to host the test soon.



[Photo: Ruth Reader]