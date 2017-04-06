Microsoft’s “Project Scorpio” console aims to win back game makers

A premium Xbox gaming system is on the way, and it’ll have about 30% more computing power and 4.6 times more graphics power than the current Xbox One. Although Microsoft first teased the console—codenamed “Project Scorpio”—last year, the company gave a peak under the hood to Eurogamer, demonstrating 4K resolution gaming at 60 frames per second. Price, release date, and other details were withheld, however, presumably until the E3 trade show in June.