Nunes steps aside from Russia probe, blames “left-wing” activists for asking questions about ethics

Representative Devin Nunes is stepping away from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia’s meddling with the 2016 presidential election, the New York Times reports . The California Republican made the announcement on Thursday, a.k.a. the same morning that the House Committee on Ethics said he was under investigation for the “unauthorized disclosures of classified information.”

Unlike others in the government, Nunes did not use President Obama as a scapegoat, but instead accused “left-wing activist groups” of filing accusations against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics. Nunes claims the charges are both “entirely false and politically motivated,” but decided to take one for the team. (Do they call Congressional committees teams?) and temporarily step aside from the investigation.