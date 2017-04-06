An innovative swim line designed with new moms in mind

As a new mom, preparing for beach season can be a frightening thought. As someone who falls squarely into this camp, I can attest that very few of pre-pregnancy swimsuits fit well. But if you do a Google search for “post-baby swimsuit,” much of it isn’t particularly fashionable.

Mazu Swim, launched by husband and wife team Kara & Frank Palmeri, is here to save the day. It produces a swimwear line designed for new moms who are looking for an extra bit of coverage. “Being a mom myself, I know your body goes through abundant changes post childbirth,” Kara, who is the brand’s creative director, tells Fast Company. “I saw a huge void in the market in this category. “Most “mom swimwear” had a potato sack look to it.”

The brand is known for bold prints and colors, as well as high-quality fabrics. It has also developed a range of innovative tricks to make the suit as flattering as possible, from power mesh fabric that allows for strong tummy control, to camouflage ruching, to adjustable straps and better bust support.