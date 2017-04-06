Coach brings on a new brand president and CEO



Coach has just brought on Joshua Schulman to be its new president and CEO of the Coach brand as of June 5. He’ll be reporting to Victor Luis, who is the CEO of Coach Inc., the parent company of Coach and Stuart Weitzman. Coach Inc. hopes to bring more luxury fashion brands into its portfolio. There have been recent reports that it plans to make a bid for Kate Spade, and has considered making offers on Diane von Furnstenberg and Rebecca Minkoff. Schulman comes from the Neiman Marcus Group, where he was president of Bergdorf Godoman.