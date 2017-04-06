Coach brings on a new brand president and CEO

Coach has just brought on Joshua Schulman to be its new president and CEO of the Coach brand as of June 5. He’ll be reporting to Victor Luis, who is the CEO of Coach Inc., the parent company of Coach and Stuart Weitzman. Coach Inc. hopes to bring more luxury fashion brands into its portfolio. There have been recent reports that it plans to make a bid for Kate Spade, and has considered making offers on Diane von Furnstenberg and Rebecca Minkoff. Schulman comes from the Neiman Marcus Group, where he was president of Bergdorf Godoman.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens