Norway is willing to move mountains to make shipping easier

The 118-foot wide, 162-feet tall Stad Ship Tunnel will be large enough to accommodate freight ships weighing up to 16,000 tons, as well as cruise ships and leisure boats filled with fjord spotters. The idea for a tunnel has been bandied about for years as a way to improve ship safety on a particularly stormy stretch of sea. The Norwegian Coastal Administration just got official approval and construction could start in 2019 with the hopes sending ships through mountains as early as 2023. It’s expected to cost at least 2.7 billion kroner ($314 million).



[Photo: Kystverket / Norwegian Coastal Administration]