Jeff Bezos is selling $1 billion worth of Amazon stock per year to fund his rocket company

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

With the Wednesday closing value of $909.28 of Amazon stock that means Bezos is selling almost 1,010,000 shares per year to fund Blue Origin, reports Reuters. But don’t worry about Bezos running out of liquidity anytime soon. He currently owns 16.95% of all Amazon shares, worth around $73.54 billion in total. 

