American-made Mizzen+Main receives an infusion of cash

Mizzen+Main is known for incorporating performance fabrics into men’s dress shirts, which make them moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. The brand is also proud of making all of its products in Texas, where founder Kevin Lavelle is from. Besides selling online, products are available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, among 300 retail locations throughout the world.

The company, which launched in 2012, has been bootstrapped, but today it announces that it has received an unspecified infusion of cash from L Catterton’s growth fund. This private equity firm is a partnership between Catterton, LVMH and Groupe Arnault. “I felt that the expertise available from L Catterton, from both the consumer and fashion perspectives, would be extremely valuable as I focused on the next stage of growth,” Lavelle tells Fast Company.