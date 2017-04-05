This tax season, don’t let scammers steal your refund

Fraudsters are taking advantage of tax season to distribute malware and steal refunds, according to a new report from IBM X-Force . Here’s some of the findings:

• From December to March, researchers saw a 1,400% rise in what they call “generic tax-themed spam emails.”

• Email scammers are impersonating the IRS and other tax agencies to trick people into opening malware-laden attachments, and impersonating tax prep software makers to steal account credentials.

• Stolen data that can be used to file a fraudulent tax return can be bought on the Dark Web for around $50 per victim, or sometimes even less with bulk discounts.

• Would-be fraudsters can even buy tutorials online that tell them exactly how to profit from stolen taxpayer data.