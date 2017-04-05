advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This tax season, don’t let scammers steal your refund

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Fraudsters are taking advantage of tax season to distribute malware and steal refunds, according to a new report from IBM X-Force. Here’s some of the findings:

• From December to March, researchers saw a 1,400% rise in what they call “generic tax-themed spam emails.”

• Email scammers are impersonating the IRS and other tax agencies to trick people into opening malware-laden attachments, and impersonating tax prep software makers to steal account credentials.

• Stolen data that can be used to file a fraudulent tax return can be bought on the Dark Web for around $50 per victim, or sometimes even less with bulk discounts.

• Would-be fraudsters can even buy tutorials online that tell them exactly how to profit from stolen taxpayer data.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life